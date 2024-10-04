Ludhiana: Training in Finland: Row over selection of teacher

The selection of 72 teachers from Punjab government primary schools for an international three-week training programme at the University of Turku in Finland concluded on Thursday. Among them are two teachers from Ludhiana district. The selection of 72 teachers from Punjab government primary schools for an international three-week training programme at the University of Turku in Finland concluded on Thursday. (HT File)

Manmeet Pal Singh, head teacher at Government Primary School, Kot Umra, Sidhwan Bet-2, expressed his joy at being chosen. “Out of 23 applicants, nine were shortlisted, and finally, two of us were selected based on teaching experience, qualifications, language proficiency, and presentation skills,” Singh said.

Manpreet Singh, a teacher at Government Primary School, Bodal Wala, Sidhwan Bet-1, was also chosen for the prestigious training.

However, the selection process has come under scrutiny, with other educators raising questions on the same. Davinder Singh Sidhu, president of the Democratic Teachers’ Federation, raised concerns about one of the selected teachers, who had been suspended and faced a first information report (FIR) in the past.

“We do not understand how someone with a criminal case can be selected for such an important programme. It sets a bad example for other educators. The opportunity should have gone to someone with a clean record,” Sidhu said.

Responding to the concerns, district education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur explained, “It is true that one of the teachers was suspended in the past, but the case has been resolved now. We only forwarded the names without any current inquiry against them, as were asked to.”

The selected teachers will travel to Finland to learn advanced educational technology, which they will later share with their peers. The programme aligns with India’s National Education Policy 2020, focusing on practical, child-centric education.