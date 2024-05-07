 Ludhiana transporters to ferry poll staff on V-Day - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana transporters to ferry poll staff on V-Day

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 07, 2024 10:37 PM IST

The transporters have been asked to submit the details regarding their buses, drivers and conductors, so that the poll staff can be transported in their respective vehicles on the day of elections

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the regional transport officer (RTO) Randeep Singh Heer conducted a meeting on Tuesday with district transporters for facilitating the poll staff on duty on June 1.

RTO during a meeting with bus owners for arranging transportation for poll staff in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
RTO during a meeting with bus owners for arranging transportation for poll staff in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The owners or transporters of both large and mini buses participated in the meeting.

RTO Randeep Singh Heer said the meeting held as per the directions of district election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney. The transporters have been asked to submit the details regarding their buses, drivers and conductors, so that the poll staff can be transported in their respective vehicles on the day of elections, the RTO added.

The RTO said if any other transporters wish to enlist their buses for transporting the poll staff, they can submit the details of their respective buses, drivers and conductors with the RTO office by May 13. The transporters would be paid for the services as per the rates fixed by the Election Commission, the RTO added.

Assistant transport officer (ATO) Abhishek Bansal among other officials were also present in the meeting.

In case of any queries in this regard, the transporters can contact RTO Randeep Singh Heer and ATO Abhishek Bansal till May 13.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana transporters to ferry poll staff on V-Day

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
