Ludhiana: Travel agent siblings slapped with 19th FIR

The Model Town police have registered the 19th FIR against immigration agents Amit Malhotra and his sister Veenu Malhotra for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of sending them abroad. Their employee, Karun Kumar, has also been named in the case. According to the complainant, the accused assured them of arranging a visa for England and took ₹7.69 lakh from them. (HT Photo for representation)

The latest case has been registered on the complaint of Naginder Singh, a resident of Lalton Kalan, who mentioned that his son Amandeep Singh wished to settle abroad and approached the accused, who were running Global Way Immigration near Shastri Nagar in the Model Town area.

According to the complainant, the accused assured them of arranging a visa for England and took ₹7.69 lakh from them. However, despite receiving the money, the accused neither arranged the visa nor returned the amount.

Naginder said he had lodged a complaint with the police on October 30, 2024. The FIR was registered after an inquiry that lasted over a year.

Sub-inspector Roop Lal, the investigating officer from Model Town police station, said a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, along with relevant provisions of the Immigration Act.

On August 12, 2024, Hardeep Singh of Dhuri (Sangrur) and his wife Amandeep Kaur had climbed atop a water tank near Ishmeet Chowk, accusing the Malhotra siblings of duping them of ₹10 lakh. Several other victims from different districts had joined the protest, alleging similar fraud.

Following multiple complaints, the police registered several FIRs against the accused. Subsequently, the district administration cancelled the firm’s licence.