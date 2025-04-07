Ludhiana: Truck crashes into vehicles at red light; woman dead, 1 hurt

A woman was killed and a man, believed to be a police personnel, injured after a speeding truck—suspected to have suffered a brake failure—crashed into multiple vehicles waiting at a red light at Vardhman Chowk on Sunday afternoon The truck after the accident in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to eyewitnesses, several vehicles were halted at the traffic signal at Vardhman Chowk when a speeding truck ploughed through the line of waiting vehicles, hitting a car, a motorcycle and an auto rickshaw. A woman who had just stepped out of the auto rickshaw was caught in the crash and crushed under the vehicles. She died on the spot.

The truck eventually veered off the road and came to a halt. Police said the driver fled the scene after the accident and searches were on to nab him.

The injured motorcyclist, suspected to be a police personnel, was admitted to a hospital, police said.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Moti Nagar police station, said that initial findings suggest the accident was due to a technical malfunction. “Preliminary investigation indicates the accident was caused due to a technical fault, probably brake failure. The truck rammed into several vehicles, leading to the death of an unidentified woman. Efforts are being made to identify her and locate her family,” the SHO said.

“An FIR will be registered once the woman’s identity is confirmed and her family is contacted,” the SHO added.