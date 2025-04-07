Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Truck crashes into vehicles at red light; woman dead, 1 hurt

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 07, 2025 05:02 AM IST

According to eyewitnesses, several vehicles were halted at the traffic signal at Vardhman Chowk when a speeding truck ploughed through the line of waiting vehicles, hitting a car, a motorcycle and an auto rickshaw

A woman was killed and a man, believed to be a police personnel, injured after a speeding truck—suspected to have suffered a brake failure—crashed into multiple vehicles waiting at a red light at Vardhman Chowk on Sunday afternoon

The truck after the accident in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The truck after the accident in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to eyewitnesses, several vehicles were halted at the traffic signal at Vardhman Chowk when a speeding truck ploughed through the line of waiting vehicles, hitting a car, a motorcycle and an auto rickshaw. A woman who had just stepped out of the auto rickshaw was caught in the crash and crushed under the vehicles. She died on the spot.

The truck eventually veered off the road and came to a halt. Police said the driver fled the scene after the accident and searches were on to nab him.

The injured motorcyclist, suspected to be a police personnel, was admitted to a hospital, police said.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Moti Nagar police station, said that initial findings suggest the accident was due to a technical malfunction. “Preliminary investigation indicates the accident was caused due to a technical fault, probably brake failure. The truck rammed into several vehicles, leading to the death of an unidentified woman. Efforts are being made to identify her and locate her family,” the SHO said.

“An FIR will be registered once the woman’s identity is confirmed and her family is contacted,” the SHO added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Truck crashes into vehicles at red light; woman dead, 1 hurt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On