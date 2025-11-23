Ludhiana: Truck driver charred to death as CNG cylinder explodes after collision on Ferozepur Road

A truck driver was burnt alive after the CNG cylinder of his vehicle exploded following a collision on a flyover near Nanaksar Gurdwara Sahib on Friday night. A video grab of the truck in flames in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion triggered a massive fire that engulfed the entire truck, leaving the driver trapped inside with no chance of escape.

The deceased, identified as Bhushan, was employed with Malwa Transport and had loaded parcels from Transport Nagar earlier that evening. He was en route to deliver goods to various shops when the accident occurred around 11pm, police said.

Eyewitness Bal Singh, standing outside his store, recalled hearing a loud explosion moments before seeing the truck in flames. “The driver was crying and waving for help from inside the cabin, but the fire was so intense that no one could go near him,” Singh said, adding that the truck rammed into a pillar on the flyover, sparking the blaze that quickly engulfed the vehicle.

Fire officer Rajinder Kumar said they received the alert at 11.30 pm and two to three fire tenders were dispatched to the spot.

“The truck was loaded with parcels containing medicines. These materials intensified the fire, and due to thick smoke, the team could not reach the driver immediately,” he said. Bhushan remained trapped inside the vehicle for nearly half an hour before succumbing to the flames.

ASI Mewa Singh, who is investigating the case, said that preliminary findings suggest the CNG cylinder was damaged following the impact of the collision, leading to the explosion. “The exact cause will be determined after a detailed investigation,” he added.