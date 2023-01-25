Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Truck driver held for stealing grains from government godown

Ludhiana: Truck driver held for stealing grains from government godown

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 11:47 PM IST

Assistant sub-inspector, Angrez Singh, criminal investigation agency (CIA, staff) said the truck driver confessed that the supervisor of the government godown in Cheemna village is involved in selling grains to a private trader

Jagraon police have arrested a truck driver for stealing grains from a rice godown owned by Pungrain, a government godown, and recovered 75 quintals of rice from his possession. (Getty Images)
Jagraon police have arrested a truck driver for stealing grains from a rice godown owned by Pungrain, a government godown, and recovered 75 quintals of rice from his possession. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Jagraon police have arrested a truck driver for stealing grains from a rice godown owned by Pungrain and recovered 75 quintals of rice from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Surinder Singh, a resident of Buzrag village in Jagraon.

Police have also booked Narinder Singh in the case, who works as a supervisor at the godown and is employed by a private contractor.

Assistant sub-inspector, Angrez Singh, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA, staff) said that the truck driver confessed that the supervisor of the godown in Cheemna village is involved in selling grains to a private trader.

He said that Narinder is absconding and the police are conducting raids to arrest him.

Angrez said that they have conveyed to the godown authorities to conduct an audit so that any past thefts can also be traced.

He said that a case under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sadar Jagraon police station

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out