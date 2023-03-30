Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Truck driver held with 2.6 kg opium

Ludhiana: Truck driver held with 2.6 kg opium

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 30, 2023 07:58 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Pandey, 33, of Bihar. He had procured the opium from Jharkhand and came to Ludhiana to sell it among addicts. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused truck driver the Sahnewal police station

The CIA staff 2 arrested a truck driver for drug peddling and recovered 2.6 kg opium from his possession on Thursday. The accused had kept the contraband in a hidden compartment of the cabin of the truck.

The CIA staff 2, Ludhiana, arrested a truck driver for drug peddling and recovered 2.6 kg opium from his possession on Thursday. The accused had kept the contraband in a hidden compartment of the cabin of the truck.
The CIA staff 2, Ludhiana, arrested a truck driver for drug peddling and recovered 2.6 kg opium from his possession on Thursday. The accused had kept the contraband in a hidden compartment of the cabin of the truck. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Pandey, 33, of Bihar. He had procured the contraband from Jharkhand and came to Ludhiana to sell it among addicts.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Harmeet Singh Hundal stated that the CIA staff-2 led by inspector Beant Juneja held a checkpoint near Kanech village of Sahnewal on the National Highway following a tip-off.

The police stopped the truck coming from the Doraha side for checking. The police recovered opium kept in a hidden compartment.

A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at the Sahnewal police station. The police are scanning his past criminal record.

