Ludhiana: Two arrested for firing at shop owner in failed robbery bid

Two days after a failed armed robbery bid in the New Madhopuri area, Ludhiana police have arrested two men accused of firing at a money transfer shop owner and injuring another person. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Khasi Kalan village and Vansh Verma of GK Estate, Bhamian. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of village Khasi Kalan and Vansh Verma of GK Estate, Bhamian. Police said a motorcycle used in the crime has also been recovered.

According to police, the duo had conducted a recce of the shop and found that the owner, Mohammad Anjar Alam, usually operated alone. On April 2, they allegedly barged into the shop and attempted to rob cash. When Alam resisted, one of the accused opened fire, injuring him in the arm, while another person was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police said the accused fled the spot after firing in the air but dropped the bag containing cash after the shop owner hit them with a stick.

Additional deputy commissioner of Police (ADCP, City 1) Sameer Verma said the accused were identified through CCTV footage installed in and around the shop. They were arrested on Saturday. An FIR has been registered at Daresi police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.