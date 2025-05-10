Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Two arrested for rape bid

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 10, 2025 08:46 AM IST

The complainant, 28, stated that she lives in a rented accommodation in Manna Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, with her family; she added that the accused barged in her room and attempted a rape bid on Thursday when she was alone at home

Two men, reportedly under the influence of liquor, attempted a rape bid on a married woman in Manna Singh Nagar near Chhawni Mohalla after barging in her room. The division number 4 police have registered an FIR and arrested the accused. The accused have been identified as Dinesh Kumar of Basant Nagar and Suresh Kumar of Gopal Nagar of Haibowal.

ASI Kulbir Raj, who is investigating the matter, says an FIR under Sections 74 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and the accused have been arrested. (HT Photo)

The complainant, 28, stated that she lives in a rented accommodation in Manna Singh Nagar with her family. She added that the accused barged in her room and attempted a rape bid on Thursday when she was alone at home. When she raised the alarm, the accused escaped from the spot. Later, she filed a complaint.

ASI Kulbir Raj, who is investigating the matter, said an FIR under Sections 74 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused and both were arrested.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Two arrested for rape bid
