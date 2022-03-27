Ludhiana | Two ASIs skip court hearings, declared POs
Skipping court hearings in a drug peddling case cost two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) dear, after the court declared them proclaimed offenders and lodged an FIR against them on Friday.
The accused – ASI Sukhdev Singh and ASI Shavinder Singh – were listed as witnesses in a case of drug peddling. They were declared POs on the orders of judicial magistrate Davinder Singh.
Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station house officer Division 5 police station, said the court had issued multiple summons to the ASIs asking them to appear before court and record their statements.
A case under Sections 174A (Non-appearance in response to a proclamation) of IPC has been lodged against the ASIs.
The SHO said ASI Sukhdev Singh has already retired from service, while ASI Shavinder has been transferred. He is posted in some other district.
In the orders, a copy of proclamation had been pasted outside the houses of the witnesses and one copy was affixed on the notice board of the court on January 28. “The period of 30 days has elapsed. Neither the ASIs nor their representatives have appeared before court.” the judge said.
