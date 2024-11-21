Ludhiana: Two beggars shifted to childcare home

Two child beggars were rescued by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) during a two-day campaign on November 19 and 20. Led by district child protection officer (DCPO) Rashmi, the drive was aimed at eliminating begging by children in the district. The two rescued kids were found begging near Durga Mata Temple in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The initiative was part of the Jeevanjot Project, launched under the directives of the department of social security and women and child development, Punjab, and Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jatinder Jorwal. The campaign focused on creating public awareness against giving alms to children at key locations, such as Pavilion Mall, Lights Chowk, Domoria Bridge, Shri Durga Mata Mandir and Fountain Chowk.

The two rescued kids were found begging near Durga Mata Temple. They were presented before the District Child Welfare Committee. They were subsequently shifted to a childcare home.

DCPO Rashmi highlighted the ongoing efforts to make Ludhiana child-begging-free. She stated that surprise inspections and rescue process would continue, with plans to enroll rescued children in schools.

The campaign also involved counseling sessions for both the children and their parents, urging them to refrain from child begging practices.

The public has been encouraged to support the initiative by avoiding giving money to children and reporting cases of child begging to authorities.

The campaign team included Ritu Sood (outreach worker) and Navdeep Singh among others.