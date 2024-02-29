 Ludhiana: Two brothers get 10 years RI for raping woman - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Two brothers get 10 years RI for raping woman

Ludhiana: Two brothers get 10 years RI for raping woman

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 29, 2024 11:39 PM IST

The convicts, identified as Bahadur Singh and his brother Narinder Singh of Muslim colony, Sherpur Kalan, were booked by Moti Nagar police station on September 28, 2022

A local court on Thursday sentenced two brothers to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in a gangrape case.

Ludhiana: Two brothers get 10 years RI for raping woman
Ludhiana: Two brothers get 10 years RI for raping woman

Additional sessions judge (fast track) Harbans Singh also imposed a fine of 20,000 each on the convicts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The convicts, identified as Bahadur Singh and his brother Narinder Singh of Muslim colony, Sherpur Kalan, were booked by Moti Nagar police station on September 28, 2022.

The victim, who is also a resident of Muslim Colony, said that she was doing a beautician course in Moti Nagar. Meanwhile, she had come in contact with Bahadur Singh and befriended her. The accused came to her residence when she was alone at home and established physical relations with her after threatening her. Meanwhile, the accused clicked lewd pictures and videos of her. The accused also threatened her to keep quiet.

The woman added that after some days, Narinder came to her house and forced her to establish physical relations with him. When she resisted, the accused claimed that he has lewd pictures and videos of her and he will make it viral.

The victim alleged that the accused had taken her to Chandigarh and established physical relations with her in a hotel. She also alleged that had raped her several times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On