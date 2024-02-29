A local court on Thursday sentenced two brothers to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in a gangrape case. Ludhiana: Two brothers get 10 years RI for raping woman

Additional sessions judge (fast track) Harbans Singh also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each on the convicts.

The convicts, identified as Bahadur Singh and his brother Narinder Singh of Muslim colony, Sherpur Kalan, were booked by Moti Nagar police station on September 28, 2022.

The victim, who is also a resident of Muslim Colony, said that she was doing a beautician course in Moti Nagar. Meanwhile, she had come in contact with Bahadur Singh and befriended her. The accused came to her residence when she was alone at home and established physical relations with her after threatening her. Meanwhile, the accused clicked lewd pictures and videos of her. The accused also threatened her to keep quiet.

The woman added that after some days, Narinder came to her house and forced her to establish physical relations with him. When she resisted, the accused claimed that he has lewd pictures and videos of her and he will make it viral.

The victim alleged that the accused had taken her to Chandigarh and established physical relations with her in a hotel. She also alleged that had raped her several times.