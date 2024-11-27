Ludhiana: Two cops booked over missing theft case files

Two police officials, including a retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI), have been charged with criminal breach of trust after an inquiry exposed “negligence” in handling case files. Accused ASI Sandeep Kumar (currently serving as nayab court) and retired ASI Bhupinder Singh face charges under Section 409 of the IPC. The inquiry into the cases was led by the additional deputy commissioner of police (City 4).

The inquiry, led by the additional deputy commissioner of police (City 4), uncovered serious lapses in the submission of charge-sheets for two cases dating back to 2014 and 2015. Both incidents involved theft, with FIRs registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

In the 2015 case, Bhupinder Singh, then the investigating officer (IO), had arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing 40 kg of iron scrap. Despite the arrests, the charge-sheet was never submitted to the court. The matter came to light in October 2024 when one of the accused, Amandeep, filed a petition to quash the FIR.

Similarly, in a 2014 theft case involving a loaded truck, Bhupinder Singh claimed to have submitted the charge-sheet and received diary number 97/21 from nayab court Sandeep Kumar. However, it was discovered that only investigation files, and not the actual charge-sheets, had been handed over.

A procedural oversight was also highlighted when it was found that the same diary number had been assigned to both cases, raising concerns about the verification process. The nayab court reportedly issued the diary numbers without properly checking whether or not complete charge-sheets had been submitted.

Following these revelations, an FIR was registered against the two at the Focal Point police station. Sub-inspector Surjit Kumar, investigating the matter, confirmed that the inquiry established negligence on the part of both officials.

He said that the police are now taking measures to address such procedural lapses and ensure accountability. Efforts are on to apprehend the accused, he added.