Ludhiana: Two farmers booked for duping realtor of 13 cr

Two farmers have been booked for allegedly duping a city-based realtor of ₹13 crore for not transferring the ownership of 64 kanal land to a city-based realtor after accepting money from the latter for the same.

The complainant alleged that the accused took the money against 64 kanal land near South City towards Ladhowal bypass from the realtor and later on did not transfer the ownership of the land in his name.

The FIR has been lodged after an enquiry. The accused have been identified as Boota Singh and Jugraj Singh, both residents of Malakpur village. The police probe found that when the property rates skyrocketed in the area after the constriction of bypass, the accused refused to sell the land to him despite accepting the money.

The case has been registered on the the complaint of realtor Ashok Kumar Gaba of Rishi Nagar.

ASI Ashwani Kumar said that the realtor and the accused farmers had fixed a deal for a 64 kanal piece of land located near South City. Ashok Kumar, in different instalments, had paid ₹13 crore to the accused against the land. Meanwhile, the work of Ladhowal Bypass started there which led to the hike in property prices there. Both Boota Singh and Jugraj Singh started demanding more money from the realtor and did not transfer the ownership of the land in his name.

The ASI added that both the accused own less than 64 kanal land. The documents produced by the accused about the ownership of the land were found to be forged, as some of the land was owned by someone else.

A case has been filed under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (for cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc,) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.