Ludhiana: Two held for giving mobile phone to inmate during court hearing

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 25, 2023 01:01 AM IST

Earlier on February 7, staff at Ludhiana central Jail had recovered 8.5 gm charas from possession of one of the inmates

The city police have arrested two persons, including a woman, after they allegedly handed over a mobile phone and five SIM cards to an inmate at the New Court complex on Thursday.

The inmate, Pawandeep Singh, was brought to the court complex on Thursday for hearing in a six-year-old case of hatching conspiracy of dacoity. He is currently lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail. (Getty images)
The inmate, Pawandeep Singh, was brought to the court complex on Thursday for hearing in a six-year-old case of hatching conspiracy of dacoity. He is currently lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail.

The accused have been identified as Paramvir Singh of Issewal village and Varinder Kaur of Birmi village.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of ASI Harjit Singh. The complainant stated that when Pawandeep was taken to the court, the accused handed him a folded handkerchief. When checked, the police found a mobile phone and five SIM cards from the handkerchief.

A case under section 52 A of the Prison Act has been lodged against the accused at police station Division number 5.

ASI Sukhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Paramvir and Varinder were co-accused in a case with Pawandeep, but they were bailed out.

In another case, staff at Ludhiana Central Jail nabbed four inmates- Kuldeep Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Balwinder Singh and Ajay, and recovered four mobile phones from their possession during special checking.

A case under section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act has been lodged against the accused at police station Division number 7.

Earlier on February 7, staff at Ludhiana central Jail had recovered 8.5 gm charas from possession of one of the inmates. The accused had gone to the new court complex for hearing of a case, where he had met his mother. In the evening, when he returned to jail, the staff recovered the contraband from his possession when frisked.

On January 22, five mobile phones were recovered from five inmates who returned from court complex after hearing of their respective cases.

Story Saved
Saturday, February 25, 2023
