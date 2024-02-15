Ludhiana: Two held for robbing AAP leaders’ son of SUV

A gang of miscreants robbed an SUV and a mobile phone from the son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and president of Doraha municipal council Sudarshan Kumar Sharma near Cheema Chowk here, police said. The victim stated that when he reached near Bihari Colony Masjid, three miscreants came on a motorcycle and intercepted his way. (Getty image)

The Sangrur police had traced the accused from Delhi and arrested two of them. Police also the vehicle from their possession.

A team of Moti Nagar police of Ludhiana has been dispatched to Delhi to bring the accused here.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sarabjot Singh alias Raja Bajaj of Hari Kartar Colony of Transport Nagar and his brother Jaspreet Singh. Their aide Jagga is yet to be arrested.

ASI Jagtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Jashan Sharma, 21, son of AAP leader and Doraha municipal council president Sudarshan Kumar Sharma, had gone to Bihari Colony to meet his friends in his SUV on February 12.

Jashan stated that the accused flashed a sharp-edged weapon and dragged him out of the car. While one of the accused fled on the bike, two of them drove away in his SUV. The accused also took away his mobile phone, which was left in the vehicle. He immediately informed his father and alerted the police.

The ASI added that immediately after receiving the complaint, the Moti Nagar police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under sections 379B and 34 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the Sangrur police arrested the accused from Delhi and alerted them.

Further, the ASI added that the accused Sarabjot is already facing trial in at least 10 cases and his brother is also a habitual offender.