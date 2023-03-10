Ludhiana: Two held for smuggling intoxicant pills, capsules

The Sadar police on Friday arrested two persons for smuggling intoxicant pills and capsules. The police recovered over 25,000 intoxicant pills and capsules from their possession. The Sadar police in Ludhiana on Friday arrested two persons for smuggling intoxicant pills and capsules. The police recovered over 25,000 intoxicant pills and capsules from their possession. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The arrested accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh, 35, of Sarpanch Colony of Dhandra road and Sahil Singh, 36, of Urban Estate, Dugri.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at Sadar police station, said that the police team had established a checkpoint near Lalton village on Thursday evening. The accused, Ranjit Singh was crossing the area on a scooter with a bag. On seeing the police team, he tried to escape, but the police gave a chase and nabbed him. The police recovered 21,000 intoxicant tablets and 4,490 intoxicant capsules from his possession. During further interrogation, Ranjit revealed that he had brought the tablets and capsules from his friend Sahil.

The inspector added that following the information provided by the accused, the police arrested Sahil, who is already facing trials in two cases, drug peddling and attempt to murder. Sahil confessed that his friend Rohit Pandey, who is also involved with him in a murder bid case, has links with smugglers in Uttar Pradesh. Pandey used to procure intoxicant pills and capsules from UP and would provide him for further sale.

The inspector further added that Pandey’s accomplices were held at Shambhu border with a cache of drugs while Pandey had managed to escape a couple of days ago.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.