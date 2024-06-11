 Ludhiana: Two locksmiths decamp with ₹2 lakh, jewellery from house, booked - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Two locksmiths decamp with 2 lakh, jewellery from house, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Complainant Vijay Grover, a dairy owner, of Friends Colony, said the door lock of one of his rooms was damaged; on Sunday, he noticed two locksmiths in his locality and called on them to ask if they could repair the lock

Police on Monday booked two unidentified locksmiths for stealing 2 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from a house in Friends’ Colony in Ludhiana. The owner of the house has called on them to repair the locks of his room on Sunday.

After the complainant came to know about the theft, he filed a complaint. Division Number 5 police lodged an FIR against two unidentified accused on Monday. (Getty image)
After the complainant came to know about the theft, he filed a complaint. Division Number 5 police lodged an FIR against two unidentified accused on Monday. (Getty image)

Complainant Vijay Grover, a dairy owner, of Friends Colony, said the door lock of one of his rooms was damaged. On Sunday, he noticed two locksmiths in his locality and called on them to ask if they could repair the lock. Following this, they visited to fixed the lock and escaped with 2 Lakh in cash and 400 gm gold jewellery.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

After the complainant came to know about the theft, he filed a complaint. Division Number 5 police lodged an FIR against two unidentified accused on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Two locksmiths decamp with 2 lakh, jewellery from house, booked
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On