Ludhiana: Two locksmiths decamp with 2 lakh, jewellery from house, booked

Police on Monday booked two unidentified locksmiths for stealing ₹2 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from a house in Friends’ Colony in Ludhiana. The owner of the house has called on them to repair the locks of his room on Sunday. After the complainant came to know about the theft, he filed a complaint. Division Number 5 police lodged an FIR against two unidentified accused on Monday. (Getty image)

Complainant Vijay Grover, a dairy owner, of Friends Colony, said the door lock of one of his rooms was damaged. On Sunday, he noticed two locksmiths in his locality and called on them to ask if they could repair the lock. Following this, they visited to fixed the lock and escaped with ₹2 Lakh in cash and 400 gm gold jewellery.

