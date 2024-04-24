Ludhiana: Two men arrested with 1kg heroin

Two accused were arrested for drug peddling by Ludhiana Range special task force (STF) on Tuesday. Drug peddlers arrested by STF in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Avtar Singh, 35, of Jatana village, Khanna. and Sachin, 21, of Amritsar. Police recovered 1.02 kg heroin from their possession. They had tied the drugs on their waists with a piece of cloth.

Ludhiana Range STF in charge, inspector Harbans Singh, said we had received a tip-off that the accused were coming from Amritsar to Ludhiana in a bus to deliver the consignment. Police laid a checkpoint near Jalandhar Bypass. On checking, they recovered 540 g heroin from the possession of Avtar and 480 g heroin from Sachin.

The inspector said, “Both the accused are in drug peddling for past four years to make easy money. Avtar has a manufacturing unit of plastic bottles. He was arrested in a drug peddling case, later bailed out one and a half years ago. Also, a case of assault had been lodged against Sachin.”

The accused told police they used to procure heroin from a resident of Amritsar and supply.

A case under Sections 21 (punishment for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations), 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at STF police station, Mohali.