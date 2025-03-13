Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Two migrant workers attacked with swords; Nihang among 3 held in Bhattian village

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 13, 2025 05:46 AM IST

According to the victims, identified as Akash and Rakesh, they were playing cricket when a group of over 10 men approached them

Panic gripped Bhattian village on Wednesday after a group of armed men, including a Nihang, allegedly attacked two migrant labourers with swords, leaving them seriously injured, officials said, adding that police arrested the accused.

The injured migrant worker at a hospital in Samrala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The injured migrant worker at a hospital in Samrala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The victims were rushed to a hospital in Samrala, where doctors say their condition is stable.

According to the victims, identified as Akash and Rakesh, they were playing cricket when a group of over 10 men approached them. One of them was wielding a sword, they said. Akash said he sensed danger and ran into a nearby house but was forcibly dragged to Bhattian Chowk, where the accused thrashed him.

The attackers accused the victims of being linked to a man who had allegedly eloped with a girl from Chamkaur Sahib. Rakesh was assaulted with a sword before being taken to Adhiana Chowk along with Akash.

Eyewitnesses informed the police and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harvinder Singh Ghuman reached the spot with his team and rescued the victims. Police said a probe is underway and legal action will be initiated against all those involved.

Samrala station house officer (SHO) Harvinder Singh said the attack stemmed from a case of elopement. He said police are taking statements from the victims.

