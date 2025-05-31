Ludhiana: Two minor girls rescued from Chandigarh

Police have rescued two sisters from Galwaddi village of Khanna who ran away from home with their friend to escape their father’s abusive behaviour and alcohol addiction. The Khanna Police found the girls safe in a Chandigarh-based NGO. The police also gave a warning to the girls’ father Bhagirath and said that any future mistreatment would lead to strict legal action. (HT Photo for representation)

The girls – Anjali, 13, Nandini, 11, and their friend Mamta, 8 – went missing on May 25. Their sudden disappearance caused panic in the area. After a complaint was filed by the girls’ father Bhagirath on May 27, Khanna Police quickly started a search operation. They used CCTV footage, drone cameras and circulated the girls’ photos across Punjab. A cash reward of ₹15,000 was also announced for any helpful information.

On May 29, Ashiana Building, a Chandigarh NGO, located in Sector 15-C, informed the police that the three girls had been brought to them by Chandigarh Police. The NGO had seen the news and matched the girls’ pictures. A police team from Khanna went to Chandigarh and brought the girls back safely.

During the investigation, it was found that Anjali and Nandini were very troubled by their father’s drinking habits and domestic violence. He also discouraged them from going to school, which caused them great mental stress. To escape the situation and seek a better life, they decided to leave home with their friend Mamta.

SP (investigation) Pawanjeet Singh praised the police team for their fast and sensitive handling of the case. “Our top priority was the safety of the children and our team responded with full dedication,” he said.

The police also gave a warning to the girls’ father Bhagirath and said that any future mistreatment would lead to strict legal action.