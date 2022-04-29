Ludhiana: Two private firm employees robbed of ₹1.5 lakh at gunpoint
Four miscreants robbed two employees of a private firm of ₹1.5 lakh at gunpoint on Bhaini Gujra Link road in Sidhwan Bet on Thursday evening.
The Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR against the accused, who are yet to be unidentified, and initiated an investigation.
Ram Singh of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan said he worked with a private firm and used to collect cash from market for the company.
On Thursday, he, along with his co-worker Ramesh Kumar, was going to the company’s office to deposit ₹1.5 lakh, he told the police.
When they reached Bhaini Gujra Link road in Sidhwan Bet, four miscreants turned up there on two bikes, he added.
They knocked him down and injured the duo with sharp-edged weapons while threatening them at gunpoint. The accused then snatched the bag containing the cash from them and fled.
After the miscreants left the place, the victims informed the police.
Sub-inspector Dalwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been registered under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the unidentified accused.
The police are also scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the culprits, he added.
