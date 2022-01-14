Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Two truck drivers arrested with 40kg poppy husk
chandigarh news

CIA staff-1 of police commissionerate on Thursday arrested two truck drivers, who were on their way back to Ludhiana from Udaipur, Rajasthan, after buying poppy husk and seized the truck and 40kg poppy husk hidden inside it.
A case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against truck drivers arrested with poppy husk at Dehlon Police Station, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused Balwant Singh, 38, and Avjinder Singh, 40, of Umaidpur village were arrested near Dehlon Chowk at Ludhiana-Malerkotra road during special checking.

Sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused told police that they had gone to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to deliver cycle parts. While returning they loaded submersible motors and pipes. On the way back to Ludhiana, they took a halt at Mangwalwara of Udaipur, Rajasthan, and bought poppy husk to supply to their customers.

Amarjit Singh said the accused have been into drug peddling for the past two and a half years. A case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused at Dehlon Police Station.

Friday, January 14, 2022
