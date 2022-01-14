Ludhiana | Two truck drivers arrested with 40kg poppy husk

The CIA staff-1 of police commissionerate on Thursday arrested two truck drivers for drug peddling and seized the truck and 40kg poppy husk hidden inside it.

The accused Balwant Singh, 38, and Avjinder Singh, 40, of Umaidpur village were arrested near Dehlon Chowk at Ludhiana-Malerkotra road during special checking.

Sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused told police that they had gone to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to deliver cycle parts. While returning they loaded submersible motors and pipes. On the way back to Ludhiana, they took a halt at Mangwalwara of Udaipur, Rajasthan, and bought poppy husk to supply to their customers.

Amarjit Singh said the accused have been into drug peddling for the past two and a half years. A case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused at Dehlon Police Station.