Ludhiana: Two weeks after clash, 30-year-old man succumbs; 3 in police net

After struggling for life for at least two weeks, a 30-year-old man who was hospitalised after being assaulted succumbed on Saturday. After his death, the Daresi police arrested three accused on murder charges. Another accused is on the run, officials said. Manish, Kanhayiya and Mintu have been arrested and their aide Mohammad Sunain Ansari is on the run. (HT File Photo)

Manish, Kanhayiya and Mintu have been arrested and their aide Mohammad Sunain Ansari is on the run.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On April 14, police had registered a first-information report (FIR) under sections 323, 324, 148, 149 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After the death of Ajay Kumar of Guru Kripa Colony in Bhattian, police added murder sections.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of victim’s mother Neelam Rani. The complainant said that on April 13, the victim went to Basti Mani Singh, where he allegedly had a spat with Mohammad Sunain Ansari over some monetary issues. Ansari, along with his aides, hacked her son with sharp-edged weapons and fled, leaving him injured.

The woman added that she took Ajay to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed on Saturday.

Daresi station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harpreet Singh said that the police on Saturday arrested three of the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

The victim was also facing trial in multiple cases.