Ludhiana U-19 women team clinch state cricket tourney

The district Under-19 women’s cricket team won the final match of Punjab state inter-district one-day limited overs cricket tournament by defeating the team of Jalandhar at PCA International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday. The Ludhiana team posted a total of 190 runs after losing eight wickets in 50 overs. (HT)

The Ludhiana team posted a total of 190 runs after losing eight wickets in 50 overs. Manya Verma and Divya Rajput scored the maximum runs of 73 and 42 in 126 and 57 balls, respectively.

The Jalandhar team were bowled out for 67 runs in 36.3 overs. Among the team, Aarti Sharma contributed 32 runs with a strike rate of 34.41 and Harleen Thind and Madhavi Sehgal scored 11 runs each in 34 and 22 balls, respectively.

Among the bowlers from the Ludhiana team, Varsha Rani took 4 wickets for 17 runs and Parineeta Saroha took 3 wickets with 5 runs.

Dist cricket body holds men’s trials

Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated unit of Punjab Cricket Association conducted the trials for selection of men’s team for Punjab state inter-district senior cricket championship on Saturday at GRD Academy, Hambran Road. As many as 38 players appeared for the trials, and 25 of them have been selected for the camp to be organised by LDCA at the academy. The players were finalised for the camp by members of the selection committee at LDCA including, Ashish Sehgal, Bharat Malhotra and Deep Inder Singh Chaddha.