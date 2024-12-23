Menu Explore
Ludhiana: UK economist holds session on behavioural economics at PAU

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Dec 23, 2024 10:28 PM IST

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recently hosted a session with Sanjit Dhami, professor of economics at the University of Leicester and an expert in behavioural economics.

Punjab Agricultural University (HT File)
Punjab Agricultural University (HT File)

The event brought together varsity officials and faculty for a discussion on the applications of behavioural economics in public policy and business management. Notable attendees such as Harpreet Sandhu, heritage promoter and nature artist, and Dr Harnish Bindra, consultant gastroenterologist at Mohandai Oswal Hospital.

Dhami shared his extensive research on integrating human behaviour into traditional economic models, a core theme of behavioural economics. He highlighted the focus of his upcoming book “Principles of Behavioural Economics: Microeconomics and Human Behaviour” aimed at making behavioural economics accessible to undergraduates and bridging the gap between conventional economics and interdisciplinary perspectives. Dhami emphasised that how this field could transform areas like public policy, game theory, and social preferences.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal praised Dhami’s contributions to the discipline. He pointed out the growing relevance of behavioural economics, particularly in agriculture-based economies like Punjab, where a deeper understanding of human behaviour could enhance policy outcomes and business strategies.

