Ludhiana: Unable to afford cremation, man dumps live-in partner’s body in Sahnewal
A man dumped the body of his live-in partner at Pawa village in Sahnewal on Saturday as he could not afford to cremate her.
The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Devi, 32, of Uttar Pradesh.
Police had earlier lodged a murder case, but after the postmortem suggested that she had died of illness, police traced her live-in partner, Rakesh Sharma, and questioned him.
Sharma told police that Devi was his distant relative and he was living with for the past five years. He added that Neerja was suffering from an illness and died on Saturday. As he was already facing financial troubles, he could not afford to cremate the body. However, the locals assured him that they would arrange money for the cremation, but he did not wait.
Inspector Pawan Kumar, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said that Sharma with the help of one of his friends loaded the body in a Bolero Pickup jeep and dumped it.
Meanwhile, a local Shambhu Thakur saw them dumping the body and informed the police, following which police registered a case.
Following the autopsy report, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC were initiated.
-
AAP’s Ambala unit protests against inflation
The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday staged a protest at Sadar Bazar Chowk in Ambala Cantt against the rising prices of LPG cylinders and fuels in the country. Leading the protests, the party's organisation secretary Gagandeep Kapoor said the common man is facing the brunt of the ever-increasing rising prices.
-
Man, aides booked for murdering Ambala resident over enmity
Police on Sunday booked a man, and Gurdeep Singh's aides, for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old man of Yamunanagar's Kharwan village, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ahema village on Saturday night. The deceased, Gurbachan Singh's family have come forward to accused Gurdeep Singh and his aides of murdering him. In his complaint, Singh's father Surjit Singh said the accused forced the victim to consume alcohol before pushing him into the river.
-
Classes in summer a must to bridge learning deficit, says Delhi Education Dept
Government school teachers' associations in the Capital have raised concerns about the Directorate of Education's (DoE) plan to carry out teaching-learning activities for students during the summer vacation, noting severe weather conditions won't be ideal to hold classes and adding that the sessions will eat into their holiday plans, even as officials of the education department said these were necessary to bridge the wide learning gap caused by the pandemic.
-
Ludhiana: SAD leader released 15 minutes after arrest as MLA intervenes
High dram was witnessed as Dugri police released Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harpreet Bedi shortly after he was rounded up following the intervention of Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana west Gurpreet Gogi Bassi.
-
Chandigarh works out new plan to double its exports by 2026
With a target of doubling exports from Chandigarh in the next five years, the UT administration has come up with a new plan, which envisages policy changes, infrastructure upgrade and incentives for the sector. The Chandigarh export promotion plan, formulated under the aegis of director general of foreign trade, Government of India, aims to increase the city's exports from ₹558 crore (in 2020-21) to ₹1,100 crore by 2026.
