Ludhiana | Vacant posts row: PAU students to intensify protest from today

Ahead of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Ludhiana on the Independence Day, MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, along with assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Mandeep Singh, on Thursday, met Punjab Agricultural University students, who have been protesting for the past 16 days on the campus, and tried to persuade them to lift their protest.

The members of Punjab Agriculture University Students’ Association (PAUSA), who have been staging a protest against the state government over its failure to fill around 500 vacant posts in agriculture department, have decided to intensify the protest from August 12 and announced to sit on hunger strike till their demands are met.

While talking to students, MLA Gogi said the demand of students was being reviewed by the government and soon it would fill the vacant posts in the agriculture department. He asked students to end the protest and assured them that their demands would be fulfilled.

Students said they would continue their ongoing struggle till their demand gets fulfilled.