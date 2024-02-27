Ludhiana: VB nabs kanungo for graft

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) arrested kanungo Jasbir Singh, posted at Dakha, Ludhiana, and his aide Gurpreet Singh, working as his assistant, for demanding a bribe of ₹15,000. A hunt is on for the arrest of Gurpreet Singh. VB nabs kanungo for graft in Ludhiana. (HT)

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said a case was registered on an online complaint on the anti-corruption helpline, lodged by Harnek Singh Sekhon of Chhapar village.

He further added that the complainant has alleged that both the accused had demanded ₹20,000 as a bribe in lieu of entering mutation of his land. During verification, it was found that associate of kanungo Gurpreet Singh had demanded ₹20,000 but when the complainant approached the kanungo, the deal was settled at ₹15,000.

The complainant had recorded the conversation taking place between him, Gurpreet Singh and Jasvir Singh, in his mobile phone. Previously, the complainant had made the conversation viral on social networking sites, so that the revenue department would take action against them but no action was taken in this regard so far.

The spokesperson said following the online complaint, the voice recording of both the suspects and complainant was examined by the forensic science laboratory (FSL) and the allegations were proved to be true.

Following an investigation, a case under sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the kanungo and his associate. Accused Jasvir Singh would be produced in a court on Wednesday.