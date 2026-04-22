Ludhiana: Vigilance bureau nabs SHO while accepting ₹30k bribe

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested a station house officer (SHO) posted at Division Number 4 police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30,000. SHO Gurjeet Singh (face covered) in the custody of vigilance bureau in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The accused, inspector Gurjeet Singh, was caught red-handed by a VB team during a trap operation based on a complaint filed by a resident of Noorwala Road.

According to VB officials, the complainant’s son had been arrested for allegedly acting as a courier in an IPL betting syndicate and the case is registered at Division Number 4 police station. When she visited him, he allegedly told her that his gold ring and silver bracelet had been taken into custody. The complainant further alleged that the SHO demanded ₹35,000 to return the valuables. She reportedly recorded the conversation in which the bribe was demanded.

Refusing to pay the illegal gratification, she approached the vigilance bureau. After verifying the complaint, the VB laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting ₹30,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Ludhiana. Further investigation is underway.