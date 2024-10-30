Ludhiana: VB nabs sub-inspector for taking 15,000 bribe

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested police sub-inspector (SI) red-handed while he was accepting a ₹15,000 bribe, officials said. The accused sub-inspector in VB in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

They added that SI Mandeep Singh, posted as in-charge of Nabipur police post, which falls under the Sirhind police station in Fatehgarh Sahib district, was arrested following a complaint by a Ludhiana resident.

VB economic offences wing senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rupinder Singh said the was lodged by one Vineet Kumar, who alleged that the accused was demanding ₹25,000 to release two of his ambulances which had met with a road accident with a truck.

The complainant alleged the deal was finalised at ₹20,000, and the accused had already taken ₹5,000 in the first instalment.

The SSP said after a preliminary enquiry, a VB team laid a trap and the accused was nabbed red-handed.

He added that a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.

The officials added that the investigation is ongoing.