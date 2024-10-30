Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: VB nabs sub-inspector for taking 15,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 31, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Officials said that SI Mandeep Singh, posted as in-charge of Nabipur police post, which falls under the Sirhind police station in Fatehgarh Sahib district, was arrested following a complaint by a Ludhiana resident

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested police sub-inspector (SI) red-handed while he was accepting a 15,000 bribe, officials said.

The accused sub-inspector in VB in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The accused sub-inspector in VB in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

They added that SI Mandeep Singh, posted as in-charge of Nabipur police post, which falls under the Sirhind police station in Fatehgarh Sahib district, was arrested following a complaint by a Ludhiana resident.

VB economic offences wing senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rupinder Singh said the was lodged by one Vineet Kumar, who alleged that the accused was demanding 25,000 to release two of his ambulances which had met with a road accident with a truck.

The complainant alleged the deal was finalised at 20,000, and the accused had already taken 5,000 in the first instalment.

The SSP said after a preliminary enquiry, a VB team laid a trap and the accused was nabbed red-handed.

He added that a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.

The officials added that the investigation is ongoing.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //