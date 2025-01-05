Ludhiana: Vehicles vandalised over phone dispute

Chaos erupted in New Sunder Nagar near the Mundian Kalan police post on Sunday morning after a group of miscreants attacked a family with bricks and stones, vandalised four vehicles and set a bike on fire. The confrontation stemmed from a dispute over a second-hand mobile phone. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, in charge of the Mundian Kalan police post, Ludhiana, confirmed that statements from the victims have been recorded and an FIR is being registered against Vishu and his accomplices. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10 am when Vishu, a resident of the locality, accompanied by his five aides, visited the home of Sapna Pandey, who lives in New Sunder Nagar. Sapna had been trying to sell a second-hand mobile phone purchased a few months earlier. Vishu expressed interest in the device and asked to check it.

Sapna said her brother handed Vishu the mobile phone, but Vishu allegedly put it in his pocket and attempted to leave without paying. When the family confronted him and demanded either the phone or the payment, Vishu claimed the phone was his. A heated argument ensued, escalating into a scuffle during which Vishu and his accomplices attacked the family.

“They started pelting us with bricks and stones. While fleeing, they vandalised vehicles parked in the street and even set a bike on fire,” said Sapna. The vandalism affected multiple residents, including RK Srivastava, whose car windshield was smashed with a blunt weapon. In total, two cars, a bike and another vehicle were damaged.

Local residents called the police to the scene but delays in filing an FIR led them to stage a protest on 33 Foota Road, demanding immediate action. The police intervened and assured the agitators that a case would be registered promptly.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, in charge of the Mundian Kalan police post, confirmed that statements from the victims have been recorded and an FIR is being registered against Vishu and his accomplices. They are being charged for assaulting the family, vandalising property and creating a public disturbance.