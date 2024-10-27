Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Vend staffer, aide booked for stealing liquor cartons

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 27, 2024 10:45 PM IST

The Tibba police on Sunday booked a liquor vend employee and his aide for allegedly stealing liquor cartons, officials said.

The in-charge of the liquor firm said Jaspreet Singh loaded some liquor cartons in his vehicle on October 14 from the vend in Mohalla Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, and drove away. When questioned, accused Prince Rana said the liquor was being shifted to another vend. (HT Photo)
The accused, Prince Rana, left the job after the case was registered.

Police identified his aide as Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa, a driver with a wine company.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by one Sandeep Kumar of Mohalla Ramesh Nagar, in-charge of the liquor firm.

He said Jaspreet Singh loaded some liquor cartons in his vehicle on October 14 from the vend in Mohalla Guru Gobind Singh Nagar and drove away. When questioned, accused Prince Rana said the liquor was being shifted to another vend.

The complainant said that during checking, he asked the liquor vend in-charge about shifting of liquor and found out that the latter was unaware. Later, he determined that the accused had stolen the liquor, and both the accused left their jobs.

Sub-inspector Sham Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under sections 381 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

