Ludhiana: Vendors out of yellow line won’t be tolerated, says MC

With an aim to streamline movement of traffic in one of the most congested markets of the city - Field Ganj, the municipal corporation (MC) and police begin the anti-encroachment drive organised in the market on Wednesday. Police personnel removing the illegal encroachment from the Field Ganj in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi and senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar spearheaded the drive. The MLA was accompanied by senior police and civic body officials appealed to the shopkeepers and street vendors to stay within the yellow line marked on the road to avoid strict action by the authorities.

MLA Prashar said that traffic jams are witnessed on the main Field Ganj due to encroachments. “The traffic jams not only lead to wastage of time, fuel and energy, but also pose danger to the lives of the residents as the main Field Ganj Road leads to civil hospital and CMC hospital. The ambulances get stuck in traffic jams,” Prashar added.

Senior police officials including ADCP (traffic) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal and ACP (traffic) Jatin Bansal, who were also present during the drive, stated that commissioner of police (CP) Swapan Sharma also took note of the issue, following which joint drive by police and MC has been conducted in the area. Working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, MC assistant commissioner Gurpal Singh and other tehbazari wing officials also participated in the drive and acted against encroachments.

A number of encroachments were also removed during the drive and warning has been issued to encroachers. The civic body officials said that they are not against shopkeepers or street vendors, but encroachments on road portions would not be tolerated. Streamlining movement of traffic in the market would also help in flourishing business as residents also tend to avoid going to markets where traffic jams are witnessed.

A yellow line has been marked in the market giving sufficient space to shopkeepers and vendors. The shopkeepers/vendors are appealed to remain within the yellow line otherwise strict action would be taken against them. Challans would be issued, and legal action would also be taken against adamant violators.