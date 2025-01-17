Ludhiana: Vet varsity bags project to boost dairy farming

The department of livestock production management at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has secured the funding for a project on “Entrepreneurship and skill development training programme on scientific dairy farming, value chain addition and marketing to augment farmers income” from the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Vice-chancellor Jatinder Paul Singh Gill lauded the team for securing the funding for the project. (HT File)

In this project, hands-on experiential learning will be imparted to upgrade existing skills of scientific dairy farming, value addition chain and marketing.

Vice-chancellor Jatinder Paul Singh Gill lauded the team for securing the funding for this project and emphasised that this will enhance the knowledge, and entrepreneurial competencies among new entrants as well as existing dairy farmers for their sustainability in the dairy sector for the state of Punjab.

Director research Anil Kumar Arora, director of extension education Parkash Singh Brar and college of veterinary science dean Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman congratulated, and appreciated the efforts of the team involved in the project.

The department head Yashpal Singh said MSMEs contribute to achieving the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the sustainable development goals (SDGs). MSMEs help reduce levels of poverty through job creation and economic growth, which are the key drivers of employment, lucrative jobs and entrepreneurship for women and unemployed youths of Punjab.