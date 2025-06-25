Ludhiana: Vet varsity conducts goat-rearing workshop

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here on Tuesday concluded a week-long goat-farming training programme. It was attended by 32 farmers, including 28 men and four women, from across Punjab and other states such as Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh. Course director and HoD, veterinary and animal husbandry extension education, Jaswinder Singh, described the programme’s well-rounded approach. (HT Photo)

Vice-chancellor JPS Gill stated that the university makes every effort to improve livestock farming, goat farming in particular, and the livestock industry in the state. He urged the farmers to get in touch with the university for livestock-related information. Gill further stressed that the university is committed to promote goat farming as a tool for employment generation.

Director, extension education, RS Grewal, reaffirmed the university’s mission to enhance rural livelihoods through livestock-based vocations. He emphasised how goat farming serves as a powerful catalyst for both economic upliftment and sustainable development.

Course director and HoD, veterinary and animal husbandry extension education, Jaswinder Singh, described the programme’s well-rounded approach. He explained that the curriculum seamlessly integrated classroom theory with hands-on training, covering key areas such as housing, nutrition, reproduction, animal health, disease control, biosecurity, zoonotic risks, and market strategies.

A progressive goat farmer Aswar Ali, shared his rich experiences and hands-on insights into modern goat-rearing practices, which greatly enriched trainees’ understanding and boosted their confidence.

The programme was coordinated by RK Sharma and Ashish Meel from the varsity.

The extension department of the university is going to organise a two-week dairy farming training course from June 30, 2025. Interested farmers may contact the farmer information centre of the university at number 62832-97919 to attend the same.