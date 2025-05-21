Ludhiana: Vet varsity educate farmers on infertility in dairy animals

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, held an awareness camp at Kila Raipur village to address the growing issue of infertility in dairy animals. The initiative was supported by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under its Farmer FIRST project. The university distributed mineral mixtures, underlining their importance in the daily diet of animals for enhancing both productivity and reproductive efficiency. (HT Photo)

The camp aimed at improving reproductive health among productive cattle and buffaloes, was organised under the leadership of Ravinder Singh Grewal, director of extension education and nodal officer of the project, along with Parminder Singh, the principal investigator.

During the camp, a large number of dairy animals were examined and treated for infertility. Rajesh and Bilawal Singh diagnosed common but often overlooked reproductive issues such as anestrous, follicular cysts, and silent heat. The veterinarians provided on-the-spot treatment and guided farmers on the next steps in the recovery process.

Rajesh stressed the economic consequences of infertility in dairy animals, noting that it can shorten their productive lifespan, reduce milk yield, and delay calving, factors that significantly affect farmers’ income. Bilawal Singh offered practical advice on managing animal health and understanding the root causes of infertility.

