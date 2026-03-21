Ludhiana: Vet varsity opens new avenues for goat farmers, soap and cheese offer new income streams

The Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has developed a goat milk soap and cheese to provide a source of income to goat farmers. Goat farmers are mostly engaged in the meat industry as milk with goats is only seasonal and not in demand compared to cow and buffalo milk. Products on display at the Pashu Palan Mela . (HT Photo)

“We have often heard different soap brands claim that they are made with milk. Similarly we have used goat milk to make a soap. We have developed the method. This offers economic opportunity for goat farmers who till now are mostly dependent on the meat industry.” said Dr Inderpreet Kaur from College of Dairy and Food Science Technology . Similarly the College has also made chevre (goat) cheese from goat milk.

Both products are on display at the ongoing Pashu Palan Mela for the livestock farmers. The farmers can contact the university and learn about setting up their own manufacturing units to make both the products.

“The idea is to make more opportunities available to the goat farmers. These opportunities enable them to earn more and further grow their business,” said Dr Inderpreet.

The College of Dairy and Food Science Technology also presented a wide range of value-added milk products for sale, including sweetened and salted lassi, flavored milk, yoghurt, sweets, whey drinks, paneer, milk cake, and dhoda barfi.