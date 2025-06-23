Ludhiana: Victim’s jewellery untouched, cops suspect personal grudge

The murder of 55-year-old Sonam Jain, a resident of Punjabi Bagh Colony of Salem Tabri, has taken a turn as police now suspect personal rivalry or enmity as the primary motive behind the crime, and not robbery. The suspicion arose after investigators noted that the woman’s gold jewellery and other valuables were untouched, while her husband claimed that a small amount of cash was missing. According to the police, the killer was caught on CCTV entering and exiting the house, but managed to avoid clear identification. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the killer was caught on CCTV entering and exiting the house, but managed to avoid clear identification. Crucially, the deceased’s husband, Satinder Kumar Jain, who works in a factory, has refused to recognise the man, although police suspect that the intruder might be an acquaintance of the family.

Assistant commissioner of police (North) Devinder Chaudhary said, “The woman was wearing gold ornaments at the time of the murder. There was also cash and valuables in the house, but none of it was touched. This clearly indicates that the intent was not theft but something more personal—possibly revenge or a past grudge.”

Police are now investigating any history of disputes or personal enmity involving the victim or her family. The working theory is that the murder was premeditated, with the killer coming prepared—wearing a cap to avoid being captured clearly on camera, and appearing to know the layout of the house and the presence of surveillance.

The CCTV installed at the main gate of the house captured a man entering the house at 11.15 am. “He came back to the gate after about 30 minutes, then re-entered, and finally exited the house around 20 minutes later,” said ACP Chaudhary.

Importantly, the killer seemed comfortable navigating the house, suggesting he may have visited before. Despite this, the victim’s husband has claimed he does not know the man, further deepening the mystery.

According to her husband, Satinder, he had left for work around 10 am and returned home at 2:15 pm for lunch. On arrival, he found the front door ajar and was horrified to find his wife’s blood-soaked body near the bathroom.

Despite the brutal killing, Satinder’s initial complaint to the police mentioned missing cash, not gold or valuables. This discrepancy has led police to further suspect that the cash theft might have been an afterthought—or even staged to mislead investigators.

The couple lived alone, with both sons residing overseas. Police believe this isolation might have made Sonam Jain a vulnerable target, especially if the attacker knew of the family’s daily routine.

The Salem Tabri police have already registered a murder case against an unidentified accused based on the statement of the husband. Meanwhile, police teams are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity, and working to build a profile of potential suspects from the family’s circle.

“We are treating this case with utmost seriousness,” said ACP Chaudhary. “The killer did not enter with the intent to rob. This was a targeted killing, and we are determined to uncover the truth,” he added.