Ludhiana: Video helpline for speech, hearing-impaired voters receives good response

The unique initiative of the video helpline number for speech and hearing impaired-voters, launched by district administration, has received a good response with as many as 145 video calls received in the last 21 days. As many as 145 video calls received in the last 21 days. (HT File)

District election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney launched helpline 836-058-3697 on April 18 to reach out to all sections of society and create voter awareness among them, especially abled persons.

Divulging details, Sawhney said the video helpline number for speech and hearing-impaired voters had evoked a good response with as many as 145 video calls received in the last 21 days. She said the speech and hearing-impaired voters were making video calls on this number and receiving election/voting assistance from the sign language expert. They were interacting with expert Santosh kumari to clarify their queries regarding elections, voting or filing complaints.

The DEO said this facility proved to be of great help for the persons who can’t hear and speak.

She said these voters were also an integral part of the society, and they must become active partners in the festival of democracy by registering their presence in the voting exercise on June 1.

District social security officer Varinder Singh Tiwana said seven sensitisation meetings were held with such voters to motivate them to vote on June 1.