Ludhiana: Vigilance summons records on Orient Cinema site allotment
With a change of guard at the state-level and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) coming to power, the economic offences wing of the vigilance department has summoned records regarding allotment of Orient Cinema Site by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar.
The department has sought a report on the ongoing construction at the site and clarification on whether the allottee has submitted payment with the department. As per information, a complaint regarding the allotment was submitted in 2020 wherein it was accused that former LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam had given “undue” benefit to the allottee by allegedly waiving off interest and penalty on pending payment under one-time settlement (OTS) policy floated by the state government. Balasubramaniam had refuted the allegations. He had said the complaint was submitted to malign his image as he was working to stop alleged illegal activities in LIT.
LIT officials stated that the vigilance department has sought record regarding allotment of site, payment for allotment, ongoing construction work and necessary approvals, if taken by the allottee. LIT executive officer, Kuljeet Kaur said the department has received a letter from the vigilance department recently and the required record will be submitted with the department in the coming few days. Earlier also, a few complaints were made in this regard and the record was sent to the department for inquiry.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
