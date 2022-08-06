Ludhiana: Waste found entering well in industrial unit

A team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Friday found that cutting oil and other waste was entering a rainwater harvesting well on the premises of an industrial unit in Doraha, resulting in groundwater contamination.

During an inspection, it was found that the untreated waste was entering the well through surface run-off when it rained, as hazardous and solid waste was not being handled properly. Also, the staff failed to present a proper record of water used in the unit.

The unit is owned by RN Gupta and Company, which is involved in manufacturing pipe couplings and crane parts. PPCB officials had conducted the checking after receiving a complaint a few days back.

PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said black smoke was also found emanating from the chimneys of the manufacturing unit. The team has recommended strict action against the unit to the PPCB headquarters in Patiala.

During its visit to the city last month, the Vidhan Sabha committee of local bodies department had directed PPCB to take strict action against units indulging in practices which is resulting in groundwater pollution.