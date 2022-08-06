Ludhiana: Waste found entering well in industrial unit
A team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Friday found that cutting oil and other waste was entering a rainwater harvesting well on the premises of an industrial unit in Doraha, resulting in groundwater contamination.
During an inspection, it was found that the untreated waste was entering the well through surface run-off when it rained, as hazardous and solid waste was not being handled properly. Also, the staff failed to present a proper record of water used in the unit.
The unit is owned by RN Gupta and Company, which is involved in manufacturing pipe couplings and crane parts. PPCB officials had conducted the checking after receiving a complaint a few days back.
PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said black smoke was also found emanating from the chimneys of the manufacturing unit. The team has recommended strict action against the unit to the PPCB headquarters in Patiala.
During its visit to the city last month, the Vidhan Sabha committee of local bodies department had directed PPCB to take strict action against units indulging in practices which is resulting in groundwater pollution.
-
Ludhiana MC takes over 2 parking lots; staff found issuing manual receipts
The municipal corporation took possession of the parking lots in Sarabha Nagar main market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension on Friday, a day after the contract period expired. On the same day, the staff deputed there was found issuing manual receipts, which is against the norms set by the civic body. The staff had a single e-ticketing machine available at one side of both the lots, while the others were issuing manual receipts.
-
Ludhiana: Man-son duo booked for cheating ICICI Bank of ₹38.4 lakh
Police on Thursday booked a man and Inderjeet Singh's son for duping ICICI Bank of ₹38.47 lakh. The accused have been identified as Inderjeet Singh and his son Jaspreet Singh, both residents of Karnail Singh Nagar in Phase 3, Dugri. The FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed on October 2, 2019, by Gaurav Malhotra, regional head of sales at the Feroze Gandhi Market branch of ICICI Bank .
-
Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for animating Guru Gobind Singh
Famous motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly animating the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting Sikh history in a wrong manner, police said on Friday. The case was registered on Thursday at the Ranjit Avenue police station on the complaint of Joginder Singh, who is chief volunteer of Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Granth Sahib Prachar Sewa society.
-
Domestic violence: Sikh woman ends life in New York; blames husband, in-laws
A 30-year-old Sikh woman of New York committed suicide on August 3, after repeated domestic abuse allegedly by her husband, also a Sikh, for around eight years. The family belongs to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. According to Instagram page @TheKaurMovement, the New York Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide rather than a case of suicide. A video on the page described violence and abuse throughout her married life.
-
Ludhiana: Jewellery stolen from house in broad daylight
Two burglars broke into a house in Payal in broad daylight and decamped with gold jewellery. The complainant, Manjit Kaur, stated that there was nobody present at her home on August 2 as she had gone for a bhog ceremony and her husband was out of station. When she returned at around 3.05 pm, she saw an unidentified man standing outside her house while another was inside and the lock of her house was broken.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics