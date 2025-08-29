Ludhiana: Weak sewer walls blamed for cave-in on Old GT Road, commuters suffer

Traffic chaos and panic gripped Ludhiana on Thursday afternoon after a portion of the busy Old GT Road near the railway station caved in, exposing commuters and shopkeepers to serious risk on one of the city’s most crucial stretches. The damaged portion was quickly barricaded, and municipal corporation (MC) teams were deployed to begin emergency response. Civic body officials and police on GT Road near Ludhiana railway station on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Preliminary inspection by the operations and maintenance cell revealed that the collapse of a sewer manhole wall likely caused the road to sink.

Civic body officials said that the exact cause of the cave-in was still being investigated, though they suspect rodents may have contributed to weakening the structure. The area is known for its rodent population, and large burrows have already been spotted under parts of the elevated GT Road stretch.

Senior deputy mayor and area councillor Rakesh Prashar reached the site and assured people that restoration would not be delayed. “The MC staff will remain on-site until the work is done. We can’t take any risks on such a vital road,” he said.

Officials noted that immediate repairs during the day were difficult due to heavy traffic flow. They said the sewer line beneath the road was found choked with sand and would need to be cleared before rebuilding the manhole walls. To avoid traffic disruptions, repair work is expected to be carried out at night.

The incident has once again raised concerns about Ludhiana’s ageing sewer infrastructure.

Similar cave-ins have been reported earlier—most notably in 2012 and 2017 near Minerva Market on the same road. Several stretches of the city still depend on old brick-lined sewer lines, making them vulnerable to collapses.

Old GT Road, a crucial link connecting key markets and routes such as Jalandhar Bypass, is considered a lifeline for the city. Frequent road cave-ins are now causing serious worry for shopkeepers and regular commuters.

Meanwhile, another minor road collapse was reported near GTB Hospital in Model Town, where shopkeepers temporarily covered the damaged patch to prevent mishaps.