Ludhiana: Wedding guest shot at following spat over playing music

Wedding guest shot at following spat over playing music in Ludhiana. (HT)

Panic gripped a wedding party at a marriage palace here after a guest suffered bullet injury in a clash between two groups on Sunday over playing their favorite songs on DJ.

The bullet brushed past the man. He has been rushed to the civil hospital for treatment.

The Dugri Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police seized the marriage palace and questioned the guests.

The accused, Davinder Singh, is the uncle of the groom. A case under sections 307 of the IPC and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been filed against him.

The victim has been identified as Gursewak Singh alias Vicky. He suffered bullet injuries on his chest. The police also found bullet marks on the ceiling of the marriage palace.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at Dugri police station, said that a wedding was held in Alleys Greens Resorts at Pakhowal road on Sunday. The guests were enjoying on the dance floor. Meanwhile, two groups of guests indulged over playing their favorite songs.

While one group asked the DJ to play songs from their list, while the other forced the DJ to play music of their choice. They indulged in a spat that turned into fist fight. Things turned ugly when members of one group flashed guns and opened fire. One of the bullets brushed past Gursewak, who fell on the ground. After the incident, panicked guests started leaving the wedding.

The SHO added that the victim was rushed to hospital. His condition has been stated to be stable. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed at the marriage palace. They have also asked the videographers to provide the recording of the wedding.

He said that the deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Head Quarters) had already banned carrying weapons inside the marriage palace citing past incidents when people lost their lives in celebratory firing.

Further he added that the police will take action against the marriage palace owner for allowing weapons inside.