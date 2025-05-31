Ludhiana West bypoll: It’s fight between humility and arrogance, says Arvind Kejriwal

In a high-octane show of strength, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann led a massive roadshow in Ludhiana West on Thursday in favour of party candidate and Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora ahead of the June 19 assembly bypoll. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi CM Atishi Marlena, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora accompanying party candidate Sanjeev Arora for filing of nomination papers in Ludhiana on Friday. They took out a roadshow from Aarti Chowk and ended at Bhai Bala Chowk in the city. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Asking voters to choose between “humility and arrogance”, Kejriwal made a veiled attack on former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. He said, “It is up to the voters of Ludhiana West to either elect an ‘ahankari’ (arrogant), ‘krodhi’ (irritable) leader or a humble man like Sanjeev Arora who thinks about Ludhiana’s development.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier speech, he said, “I’m not sure if Sindoor flows through the veins of Modi, but Ludhiana city definitely flows through the veins of Arora.”

He also thanked people for AAP’s sweeping victory in Punjab in 2022.

Speculations are rife that the party is going all out to ensure Arora’s victory to pave way for Kejriwal’s entry into Rajya Sabha from Ludhiana, should Arora vacate the seat after winning the assembly seat.

Mann reflected on the legacy of late MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi, whose demise in January this year necessitated the bypoll. “It is unfortunate that Gogi ji is no longer with us. Today, Sanjeev Arora is filing his nomination as your candidate. Let us ensure that AAP emerges victorious once again.”

The roadshow, which started from Aarti Chowk and ended at Bhai Bala Chowk, caused traffic snarls across the city. Ghumar Mandi remained closed for public during the rally.

MP Arora highlighted his party’s work, stating that issues that had remained unresolved for over 50 years, such as granting proprietary rights to residents of Lal Lakir (red line), were resolved by the AAP. He vowed to transform Ludhiana into a “model city” if elected.

Arora’s son Kavya Arora filed papers as his covering candidate. The Rajya Sabha member’s wife, Sandhya Arora, also accompanied them.