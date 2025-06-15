Ludhiana West bypoll: Mann, Sisodia urge voters to choose AAP’s development model

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, along with the party’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, addressed two rallies in Ludhiana West on Saturday in support of candidate Sanjeev Arora and urged the people to vote for AAP on June 19 to ensure continued development. Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, addressed two rallies in Ludhiana West on Saturday in support of candidate Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT)

Arora said that as a Rajya Sabha member, he strove to improve schools and hospitals. “Your votes will shape the future of Ludhiana West and that of your children,” he said.

Sisodia stated that this election is about choosing a leader who will truly serve the people. “Arora will represent Ludhiana West as a cabinet minister, ensuring the constituency’s voice is heard at the highest levels,” he said

Mann, who addressed the rallies via video conferencing also praised Arora as a compassionate and hardworking leader. “Arora is a kind-hearted person who feels the pain of the people. Once he becomes an MLA and a part of my cabinet, his power to deliver for Ludhiana West will multiply,” Mann said.

“Our government has brought transformative changes in Punjab over the last three years,” Mann said, listing achievements such as providing government jobs, clean drinking water, establishing Mohalla clinics, and revitalising schools, roads, and hospitals. He assured the people that AAP’s dedication to development would never falter.