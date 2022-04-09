Ludhiana West MLA calls meeting of MC, forest dept amid row over removal of concrete around trees

Amid row over demolition of seating areas and cycling/walking tracks at Sidhwan Waterfront Project (Phase 1) in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi has called a meeting of municipal corporation (MC) and forest department officials to fix responsibility for wastage of public money.

Stating that the demolition orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) could have been executed more responsibly, so as to cause minimum loss to the public exchequer, the MLA has asked officials of both departments to present relevant documents in their defence during the meeting on April 13.

Both MC and the forest department are tied in an ugly face-off over the issue. While the civic body claims that the forest department took the action without prior intimation, the latter state that the demolition drive was carried out in compliance of NGT orders to remove concrete or interlocking tiles laid within 1-metre radius of trees. The forest department also stated that it had to step in as the MC had failed to comply with the Tribunal’s orders.

A case regarding the issue is also sub-judice in a local court, wherein the district forest officer (DFO) had been directed to execute the orders. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on April 12.

Ludhiana MC officials stated that the forest department has damaged property worth at least ₹25-30 lakh. Mayor Balkar Sandhu has also recommended to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to take legal action against the forest department. He stated that concrete even on area beyond the 1-metre radius of trees has been damaged. “If we had been served notice in advance, the MC would have made the requisite changes on its own,” the mayor stated.

Meanwhile, MLA Gogi stated, “The forest department’s action has resulted in waste of public money. Residents, who frequented the area to exercise and spend leisure time with their families, are also upset with the development,” said Gogi.

Questions raised over forest dept NOC

With the forest department claiming that the land on which the waterfront project has been established belongs to it, the MLA questioned whether the MC had taken no-objection certificate (NOC) from the department before moving forward with the project. He also questioned the forest department on why no action was taken when the project was underway. Gogi said all these points will be discussed in the meeting and action will be taken against the guilty officials.