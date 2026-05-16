A 29-year-old woman from Mundian Kalan was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by a Moga resident and his accomplices after she reportedly rejected his marriage proposal. Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the woman and arrest the accused. Ludhiana: Woman abducted at gunpoint for ‘refusing marriage’

The victim, Yashinder Kaur, is a resident of Jaswant Enclave in Mundian Kalan, police said. Acting on a complaint filed by her brother, Jotinder Singh, the Jamalpur police have registered an FIR against Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha of Moga, along with his associates — Pritam Singh, Balveer Singh and some unidentified persons.

According to the complainant, Yashinder had left home in her Ford Figo car around 8.30 pm on May 13 to purchase groceries but did not return. After repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered and the device remained switched off, the family initiated a search for her.

During the search, the family allegedly learnt that Sukhwinder Singh and his associates had abducted her at gunpoint from the GTB Nagar area of Mundian Kalan. In his complaint, Jotinder Singh alleged that the accused had been persistently pressuring his sister to marry him. He further stated that after she refused the proposal, the accused allegedly abducted her forcibly.

Sub-inspector Dalvir Singh, SHO of Jamalpur police station, said preliminary investigation indicated that the accused and the woman were previously in a relationship.

“The family informed police that the woman had ended the relationship following personal disputes,” the SHO said. He added that police were also verifying whether the woman had accompanied the accused voluntarily. “A police team has been dispatched to Moga to trace the woman and apprehend the accused,” he said.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 140(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.