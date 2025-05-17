Ludhiana: Woman, aide arrested for bludgeoning live-in partner to death

A day after the murder of a labourer in village Sohyian, police arrested his live-in partner and her aide on Friday. The accused have been identified as Jasvir Kaur and her aide Sukhpreet Singh. An FIR under Sections 103 (1), 332 (A) and 3 (5) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav Bains said that Jasvir Kaur was not married to the victim Bahadur Singh, but they were in a live-in relationship. The woman had developed illicit relations with Sukhpreet Singh, who was a frequent visitor of their house.

“Bahadur Singh alias Bhola a daily-wage labourer got suspicious of their affair and asked the woman to break ties with Sukhpreet. Despite his appeals, Jasvir and her Sukhpreet hatched a plan to murder him. Bahadur is a divorcee and had a seven-year-old daughter from his marriage, while Jasvir Kaur has two children from her marriage. She had divorced her husband following matrimonial issues,” SSP Bains added.

According to police, on Wednesday night Bahadur was sleeping along with Jasvir and his daughter in one room and another couple—Bahadur’s colleague Inderjit Singh and his wife—was sleeping in the lobby of the house.

Around midnight, Inderjit was awakened by a loud scream. “When he rushed to the room, he saw Sukhpreet striking Bahadur on the head with an iron rod,” the SSP added.

Bahadur was rushed to Malaudh civil hospital and later referred to Ludhiana due to the severity of his injuries, where he succumbed to his injuries. After executing murder the accused escaped from the spot, police said.

The accused were arrested near Ambala, the SSP said.