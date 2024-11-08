Ludhiana: Woman, aides hack husband to death, 5 held

A woman along with her two sisters, an aide and the latter’s friend allegedly hacked her husband to death in Gill village on Thursday night, officials said. police have arrested all the five accused involved in the crime and booked them on murder charges. (HT File)

They added that the police have arrested all the five accused involved in the crime and booked them on murder charges.

According to the police, the victim, 35-year-old Pawan Kumar Mishra from Gill village, aware of illicit relations between his wife, Puneeta Mishra, and another man. Officials said when the victim objected to the relationship, the accused hatched a conspiracy to murder him.

After the woman confessed to the crime, the Sadar police arrested her two sisters, Dolly Mishra and Gayatri Mishra, aide Rajan Shukla and his accomplice Varinder Kumar, alias Monu, based on the key accused’s disclosures.

The victim was a gardener by profession. The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by village nambardar Gurdial Singh.

Gurdial Singh said in his complaint that he went to his fields in Avneet Nagar Colony late on Thursday and found Mishra lying injured. He said he raised an alarm and alerted the police.

Marado police station in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tarsem Brar said police rushed the victim to a hospital, where he succumbed. He said that during investigation, police found out about the illicit relations of the victim’s wife Puneeta Mishra.

She confessed to the crime during questioning and the police arrested the other accused based on her statement, the ASI added.

The ASI said Puneeta Mishra and Rajan Shukla developed illicit relationship six months ago.

He said that after finding out about the relationship, the victim deterred Puneeta from meeting Rajan.

This is when the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill Pawan, the ASI said, and added that when the victim returned home after work on Thursday night, the accused were waiting for him and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon and injured him.

Pawan Kumar ran towards the fields to save himself, but the accused followed him and assaulted him again. The accused fled from the spot assuming he was dead, the ASI said.

The case was registered under sections 103 (1) (murder) and 3 (5) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The victim has two children, who were handed over to his relatives.